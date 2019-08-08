Blackpool Air Show 'under review' as thunderstorms predicted to hit the coast this weekend

The annual Blackpool Air Show is still going ahead - for now - as its organisers say they are keeping a close eye on the severe weather warnings issued for the area this weekend.

The Air Show is set to return to Blackpool Promenade with two days of aerial entertainment from some of the world’s finest military and civilian planes on Saturday and Sunday.

This morning a Visit Blackpool spokesman said the event, which draws in strong crowds each year, is currently 'under review' as thunderstorms are predicted to hit the Fylde coast.

They said: "We are closely monitoring the weather forecast over Blackpool Air Show weekend. We are in discussion with the various flight display teams and plan to make a more detailed statement on the morning of Friday (August 9) to advise how much activity will take place on each of the two days."