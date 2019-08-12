Blackpool Air Show 2019: 23 photos capture AeroSuperBatics Wing Walkers, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Chinook Display Team and much more
Jets took to the skies over Blackpool Promenade in defiance as bad weather threatened to ground them.
The first day of the Blackpool Air Show was cancelled due to severe weather warnings put in place for Saturday. But the annual event went ahead as planned yesterday.
Blackpool Air Show 2019
RAF Chinook at Blackpool Air Show
Blackpool Air Show 2019
The weather didn't put off spectators.
Blackpool Air Show 2019
The crowds enjoyed the show despite the weather,
Blackpool Air Show 2019
Families outside the Tower ready for the show.
