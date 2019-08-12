The Lancaster Bomber during the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Blackpool Air Show

Blackpool Air Show 2019: 23 photos capture AeroSuperBatics Wing Walkers, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Chinook Display Team and much more

Jets took to the skies over Blackpool Promenade in defiance as bad weather threatened to ground them.

The first day of the Blackpool Air Show was cancelled due to severe weather warnings put in place for Saturday. But the annual event went ahead as planned yesterday.

RAF Chinook at Blackpool Air Show

The weather didn't put off spectators.

The crowds enjoyed the show despite the weather,

Families outside the Tower ready for the show.

