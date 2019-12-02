Award-winning Tango Fire at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in February 2020

Have your say

One of the most popular touring dance companies arrives in Blackpool delivering a feast of tango for one night only in February 2020.

Following a seventh sold-out season at Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre in London’s West End, Andrew Kay presents the phenomenal, award-winning Tango Fire at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

Led by choreographer and Argentine tango champion German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi, this stripped-down dance spectacular features six couples, musicians Quarteto Fuego playing live on stage, and a fine display of seductive show dances.

Joining the internationally renowned Tango superstars Cornejo and Galeassi are a cast of extraordinary Tango dancers, including World Tango Champions.

A spokesperson for the show said: “This is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

“Six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business, while demonstrating their individual styles, accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from Tango’s most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, this is a sizzling, sensual show guaranteed to make pulses race.”

Following rave reviews the cast have set out on tour and will arrive in the resort for their one off show on February 23, 2020.

To book tickets call 01253 290 190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

For more on the show visit www.tango-fire.com