Encounter Festival returns - here's everything you need to know

Encounter Festival returns to Preston celebrating 10 years of local talent and community capped by a Torchlight Procession featuring a puppet of football pioneer Arthur Wharton.

A milestone year for Preston’s festival

Preston’s Encounter Festival returns on Saturday September 20 marking its 10th anniversary as a celebration of local voices, culture and creativity.

Over the past decade the festival has become a key date in the city’s cultural calendar drawing together residents and visitors for performances, installations and participatory experiences across Preston’s city centre.

What to expect

This year’s programme promises bold creativity, diverse voices and community-led work across iconic city locations including the Flag Market, Harris Street and Birley Street. Festival-goers can expect a mix of dynamic performances, playful experiences and interactive opportunities to explore.

To mark its tenth year the festival is spotlighting themes that resonate with contemporary life:

Creative health through singing - a collaboration with Lancashire choirs highlights the well-being benefits of communal singing.

Climate action in focus - the throne of pledges installation on the Flag Market invites the public to make commitments for a greener future with Let’s Grow Preston showcasing sustainable living.

Youth voices on the rise - Wot Wud U Do CIC will present games and films created by local young people exploring the issues that matter most to them.

Torchlight procession

One of the most anticipated features of the festival is the Torchlight Procession which will take on new meaning.

Leading the procession will be a towering puppet of Arthur Wharton the world’s first black professional footballer and a trailblazer in sporting history.

The puppet is being designed by Preston-based artist Sara Blackburn of Wonder Made Wild alongside assistant puppet makers Alex Herring and Haneefah Patel.

The project is being developed in partnership with the Preston North End Community and Education Trust further cementing Wharton’s legacy in the city’s cultural and sporting heritage.

Arthur Wharton’s pioneering career continues to inspire. In 2024, a blue plaque was unveiled at Deepdale to honour his achievements.

The creation of the puppet builds on this legacy, providing an opportunity to share his story with wider audiences.

As Michael Barrett, Heritage Co-ordinator for Preston North End Community and Education Trust said:

“Arthur is a hugely important figure, not just in the early history of PNE, but football as a whole. His role as a pioneer for black sportsmen and women leaves a legacy we are very proud to celebrate.”

The festival will close with a spectacular fireworks display, ensuring a memorable conclusion.

More acts, performers, and activities will be announced in the lead-up to the event. Audiences can stay up to date by visiting www.lancsencounter.co.uk.