Eat, sleep, rave repeat... With your kids in tow!

For many parents, the days of rolling in at 5am after a night raving are long gone.

But that’s where Raver Tots steps in, as it stages its Blackpool premiere event this weekend at Viva Blackpool headlined by Slipmatt, with face painting, UV lights, bubbles, confetti and giant parachutes helping to create the club night vibe and a nostalgia trip for parents.

The founder, club promoter Mike Pickets is a single dad of two, and grew up with ADHD - which Raver Tots aims to back through donations to leading ADHD charity ADISS as well as donating £1 from every ticket to the National Autistic Society.

And in just six months, he’s put on Raver Tots events in 30 UK towns and cities, selling 100,000 tickets.

“Since my early childhood I’ve been passionate about rave music, and setting up Raver Tots has given us the opportunity to use the rave scene as a platform to create awareness and raise money for Autism and ADHD,” he said.

“I suffered with ADHD as a child, and found there was very little help or understanding for what I was going through.

“We launched Raver Tots to try and combine great music and a sense of fun with an atmosphere of inclusivity, and we were so blown away by the response to our warm-up event that we’ve decided to grow Raver Tots nationally.”

* Raver Tots, Viva Blackpool, Saturday, 1.30pm. Tickets cost £8.50.