Dreamboys set to warm up a chilly night at Marine Hall

Have your say

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show for 2017.

And the male strip show is heading to the Marine Hall in Fleetwood tonight.

The show is perfect for a girls night out.

A spokesman said: “The Dreamboys have fast become the UK’s biggest selling one night theatre show and production, out-selling all other one-night theatre shows by a huge mile.

“The Dreamboys have been featured in more newspapers and magazines and on more TV shows than any other show of its kind in UK history.

“Everywhere the boys go, they are absolutely loved by the press, media and celebrities, but most of all, by their fans.

“Seen by over 350,000 fans each year, it’s no wonder why The Dreamboys have earned themselves the title of being the only show of it’s kind to be classed as ‘celebrities’.”

This is an action-packed show full of music, muscle, magic and mayhem.

The show starts at 8pm, over 18s only.

For tickets call 01253 887526.