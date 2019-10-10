Dream wedding for Lancashire’s Coronation Street star

Burnley's very own Coronation Street star and rising actress Sonia Ibrahim has tied the knot in a dream wedding.

Sonia, who appeared in one of the top soap's most controversial storylines in its 57 year history, was married to her fiance, Arron Machin, in the ceremony at Sacred Trinity Church in Manchester.

Sonia and Arron take to the dance floor at their wedding reception.

The couple then threw a reception for 110 guests at the city's Great John Street Hotel.

Bride Sonia said: "I'm so happy to have enjoyed the wedding of my dreams and blessed to marry a man who is truly my best friend and soul mate.

"Every part of our day went perfectly and we wouldn't swap a single thing about it."

Arron popped the question to Sonia in a romantic surprise proposal two years ago in Manchester Town Hall. He told her they were going to try out a new restaurant before going down on one knee with a dazzling engagement ring at the ready.

Radiant bride Sonia with her bridesmaids Merrill Jenkins, Jennifer Chapman, Lydia Manboard and Rebecca Burns.

The couple wanted a traditional ceremony with a modern twist so Sonia was walked down the aisle by her father, Benjamin to the song Baby Blue bu Zachary Kibee

Sonia's dad set up the family business, Continentals cafe in Burnley with his wife Pamela, 15 years ago. And although she now lives in Manchester Sonia still works for the family business.

A former pupil of Briercliffe Primary School, the former St Hilda's RC High School and Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School Sonia appeared in the top soap in 2017.

She was at the centre of a heartbreaking grooming plot that saw one of its most popular characters, teenager Bethany Platt, played by Lucy Fallon, fall into the clutches of an evil Svengali like character.

The happy couple cut their wedding cake.

Sonia played the role of Mel Maguire, who be-friends Bethany and entices her into the clutches of Nathan Curtis, played by actor Chris Harper.

The bride chose four of her closest childhood friends, Merrill Jenkins, Jennifer Chapman, Lydia Manboard and Rebecca Burns, as her bridesmaids and in another break with tradition Arron had two best men. Those duties were carried out by his childhood pals Leon O'Lisa and Marcus Leadbetter.

Arron's two sons, Kyle and Cole Machin were chosen as groomsmen along with Arron's cousin Warren Machin and two more childhood friends, Michael Farrell and Vincent Crooks.

The newly weds hired the entire venue for their reception which included a barbecue wedding breakfast where guests were entertained by Burnley band Furious Styles.

Sonia is walked down the aisle by her father Benjamin

An evening reception was held in the rooftop bar and lounge of the hotel where guests danced the night away.

The newly weds chose Mexico as their honeymoon destination as this was the first place they holidayed together as a couple.

Sonia, who celebrated her 30th birthday in January at a surprise party thrown by Arron and her family and friends, said: "To have my dad walk me down the isle and share the occasion with my closest family and friends, including my brother Lee, and join our two families together forever, made this the most amazing day of my life.

"The day flew by so quickly because we had such a great time that I wish I could do it all over again.

"I'm already looking forward to our 10 year anniversary for an excuse to do so."

The bridal couple and the bridesmaids