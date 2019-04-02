Discover Winckley Square's extraordinary women in Preston

Guided tours around one of Preston’s Georgian squares will explore the area’s heritage.

From the city’s most famous suffragette to the extraordinary women of Winckley Square, spring is set to be buzzing with historic walks.

The Friends of Winckley Square has announced new dates for an array of its popular tours.

During the Edith Rigby Guided Walk visitors can find out about the Preston

suffragette, see where she lived and learn about the causes she committed her life to.

The two-hour walks take place on Wednesday, April 24 and Wednesday, May 22. Both start at 10am.

The tour about the Extraordinary Women of Winckley Square does what it says on the tin.

A spokesman from the Friends group said: “The history of women has often been ignored and this has been the case with the women of Winckley Square.

“For the last year the Friends of Winckley Square has been researching and now run a guided walk to tell the unsung stories of some of the women who lived, worked or have very strong connections with Winckley Square, such as Beatrice Todd who established the Sailors and Soldiers’ Buffet during WW1 and Frances Winckley who rode with Lord Wellington to inspect the troops in Paris after the Battle of Waterloo and many more really interesting women.”

The next walk takes place on Tuesday, April 9 starting at 2pm.

Booking is essential. Search ‘Winckley Square’ at www.eventbrite.co.uk