Dinosaur hunt will roar into shopping complex

Visitors to Liverpool One will be transported back millions of years – via the latest technology – when a futuristic dinosaur hunt launches this spring.

Shoppers will have the chance to chase Raptors, follow Apatasauruses and hide from the mighty T. Rex as part of a new Dinosaurs Unleashed reality app.

There will also be dinosaurs on Chavasse Park, providing the ultimate selfie spot, and rangers on hand to help young visitors to get the most out of their experience during the 10-week ‘invasion’.

Donna Howitt, marketing director at Liverpool One, said: “This app is one of our most ambitious and exciting ventures yet – and is a first for Liverpool.

“We are sure visitors will love it – it promises to be lots of fun for every member of the family – whilst being educational at the same time.”

Liverpool One has teamed up with a team of dinosaur educationalists – Teach Rex – to provide all the prehistoric know-how any would-be palaeontologist needs.

National Museums Liverpool, which has a Dinosaur Gallery at the World Museum in William Brown Street, is also working with Liverpool One.

The interactive experience, which launches on March 29, will run until June.

Visitors can download the app and collect points as they hatch dinosaurs from giant eggs.