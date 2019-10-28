Diana Ross UK tour 2020: tickets, pre-sale details and date for Manchester and Liverpool shows

Have your say

She was recently announced as the occupant of Glastonbury's revered 'Legend' slot - and now Motown icon Diana Ross is set to embark on a six-date tour of the UK including dates in Liverpool and Manchester.

The Supremes singer is currently performing her Top of the World tour in the United States and took to Twitter to announce that she would be bringing the show to the UK.

Diana Ross is set to play six UK dates in the Summer of 2020 (Getty Images)

The 75-year-old revealed that she was in high spirits, tweeting: "I am in total appreciation of all. I’m feeling Great, life is so good.

"My love, my light is steady and constant. I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me.

"I am so so so grateful."

When does Diana Ross go on tour?

Two days after her Glastonbury performance, Diana Ross will kick off her UK tour with a performance at the First Direct Arena on June 30, 2020, before heading to the M&S Bank arena in Liverpool on July 1 and Manchester Arena on July 3.

The Ain't No Mountain High Enough performer will also play at Glasgow and Birmingham.

The Top of the World Tour will culminate in a performance at the O2 Arena in London on July 8.

Full list of UK tour dates

The full list of UK tour dates are as follows:

Leeds, First Direct Arena, June 30

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena, July 1

Manchester, Manchester Arena, July 3

Glasgow, SSE Hydro, July 4

Birmingham, Birmingham Arena, July 6

London, O2 Arena, July 8

When do tickets go on pre-sale and how much do they cost?

North west fans of Diana Ross can ensure that they get their hands on tickets for the Queen of Motown's Manchester and Liverpool gigs by buying them on pre-sale.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on October 31 from 9am.

A price for the tickets is yet to be announced.

And when do they go on general sale?

Tickets for the Manchester and Liverpool dates will be made available via general sale on November 1 at 9am.

These will also be available to purchase at Ticketmaster.

What hits will Diana Ross play?

Though there is no official set-list for Diana Ross' UK tour, fans of the legendary singer can expect her to play the likes of Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down and Stop! In the Name of Love judging by her recent performances in the stateside.

Covers of Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Billie Holliday's Don't Explain may also be performed.

Here's what the all-time great performed at a 2019 concert in St Louis, Missouri:

I'm Coming Out

More Today Than Yesterday

Stop! In the Name of Love

Come See About Me

You Can't Hurry Love

Touch Me in the Morning

Love Child

The Boss

Upside Down

Love Hangover

Take Me Higher

Ease on Down the Road

The Look of Love (Burt Bacharach cover)

Don't Explain (Billie Holiday cover)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)

Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell cover)

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)

Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)

Setlist provided by setlist.fm