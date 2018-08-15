Days Out: Join your favourite CBeebies friends for a day of thrills

If you've got budding little thrillseekers in your family, then a day out to a theme park will get you some serious parenting points.

Based at Alton Towers Theme Park in the heart of the beautiful Staffordshire countryside, lies another thing of beauty: CBeebies Land.

Theres a new daily live show with Bing and Flop at the Big Fun Show Time area in CBeebies Land

With rides, attractions, live shows and meet and greets with characters from the hit channel, there's fun and sensory experiences on an epic scale for young children.

And parents can let their hair down too... go on, you know you've always secretly wanted to ride in an Octonauts Gup with Captain Barnacles at the helm.

Riding high up in the trees in a CBeebies Bug on the Get Set Go Tree Top Adventure is a great way to start the day as you look down on all the attractions below.

Postman Pat Parcel Post provides fabulous interaction as youngsters drive around Greendale helping to solve the friendly postman's delivery problems while over at the Go Jetters ride, thrill seekers can guide their Vroomsters up into the sky with their own controls to help find Grandmaster Glitch.

William Mellor riding on the Get Set Go Tree Top Adventure at CBeebies Land

Fun and chaos are the main ingredients to Justin's House, the Pie-O-Matic Factory, where you're given chance to run off plenty of energy collecting cherries and firing them through huge guns to reach the top of Robert the Robot's pie.

There's also chance to follow Mr Tumble's spotty bag trail in the Something Special Sensory Garden, test your knowledge of our five senses in Nina's Science Lab and enjoy the adventure play park at the Tree Fu Tom Training Camp.

And this year, there's a new daily live show - Bing’s Picnic - to get youngsters bopping with excitement at the Big Fun Show Time area.

CBeebies Land is open 10am until 6pm daily.

All fired up at Justins House, the Pie-O-Matic Factory, in CBeebies Land

A one day pass to the theme park costs £33 per person if booked on line five days in advance. Under threes go free.

https://www.altontowers.com/cbeebies-land/rides/