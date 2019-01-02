Days Out: Free family fun with Bay Bird Bingo

Free family fun can be found around glorious Morecambe Bay this winter, thanks to a new game - Bay Bird Bingo.

The Morecambe Bay Partnership is encouraging families to walk off the Christmas calories, or shake off the January blues, by heading to one of 13 different locations around its gigantic natural ‘seafood bar’, to spot some of the 210,000 birds that the Bay supports.

With the help of a new Bay Bird Bingo leaflet – available from local tourism leaflet racks or downloadable under the news section at www.morecambebay.org.uk – you can spot 10 iconic birds from more than 50 species that love to tuck into the rich diet of crustaceans, sandworms and small fish to be found on the shimmering sands of Morecambe Bay.

A spokesman for Morecambe Bay Partnership said: “Many call Bay Bird Bingo a great stress-buster, with all observation done in the fresh and salty-yet-invigorating air around The Bay.

“Others find it amazing family fun, as children seek to identify which bird they are looking at and get a huge sense of accomplishment when ticking it off their list!”

Birds to look out for include the ‘bicycling’ sanderling, running across the sands as if pedalling, the eider – the world’s fastest flying duck, reaching speeds of 55mph when in flight – as well as the striking oystercatcher and the turnstone.