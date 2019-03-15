The Comedy Station Comedy Club: Here's everything you need to know about tonight's grand opening in Blackpool

Have your say

The Comedy Station, which has been running at various venues across Blackpool since 2002, is set to open the doors to its new permanent home tonight.

Ryan Gleeson, from Thornton and his wife Jen have spent the past two weeks preparing the former Under Bar in Bank Hey Street for tonight's big opening.

Ryan said: “Having my own comedy club is pretty much the last thing on my bucket list. It is something I have always wanted to do.

“I started getting some health issues about four years ago which made travelling to do stand up gigs difficult and, at the same time, our Comedy Station nights at Viva were selling out, so this was the right time to get my own place.”

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's grand opening:

What time does The Comedy Station Comedy Club open?

The new club will be open tonight from 8pm to 11pm, and is planned to open every Friday and Saturday night.

How much are tickets or entry?

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased online here

Which comedians will be performing?

The line-up is yet to be confirmed.

How big is the venue?

The Bank Hey street venue will be able to host up to 250 guests.