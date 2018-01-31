Stars line up for a night of variety for Equity and Lowther

Resort stars will join forces for a special charity night supporting other performers and the revamp of Lowther Pavilion.

Comedian Johnnie Casson will headline the One Night Only Variety Extravaganza in aid of Blackpool Equity on Friday, February 23, 7.30pm, hosted by producer Des Day.

Also set to appear on the bumper bill are singer Lynne Fox, Deco Delights bringing ‘foot-tapping music’, Suzanne Roberts Dancers, singer Liam Halewood and magician Shaun McCree.

This is the third time Des has presented the show at the Lytham theatre, and will be raising money for the venue’s renovation project.

He said: “Some of our members of Equity don’t get as much work, and then need help with bills or if they’ve gotten into debt, the Equity benevolent fund steps in to support them.”

“Fortunately, we don’t get too many requests for help - but it’s good to know we’re there for people if it’s needed.

“Johnnie Casson played the first year, and was brilliant. Last year The Bachelors did the show and it was extremely good - so we can expect more of the same this time round.”

Trustees at Lowther Pavilion are working on a three-phase, £5.5m refurbishment programme for the venue’s centenary in 2021. Already, new seating and a new roof have been installed, and a new-look foyer, restaurant and studio theatre are planned.

Tickets cost £14 on 01253 794221.