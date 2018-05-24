Simon may go it alone for stunts but he’s on our side

If you’re the person who swiped Simon Brodkins’ trainers during his stage diving antics, when he last played in Blackpool - he’d like them back.

And he's going to be back in the resort with his latest tour at Viva Blackpool on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

He’s touring as Lee Nelson, his best known alter ego, but Simon’s also well known for his stunts targeting people such as Sepp Blatter, Kanye West, Donald Trump and most recently Theresa May.

“My inspiration for the stunts? Just thinking would it be funny, and maybe thinking are they deserving of something coming their way... And who would get you a high five from the man on the street,” he said.

“I do work by myself on them; no one else is prepared to take the risk.

“I have a few people I might phone and say ‘do you think this would be funny’.

A former medical student in Manchester - ‘my mum and mother-in-law are still hopeful I’ll go back to medicine, but I don’t think they’d have me back, actually’ - Londoner Simon’s got an affection for the North - and even spent time at Blackpool Victoria Hospital during his studies.

“There’s such a massive tradition of entertainment in Blackpool,” he said. “It’s brilliant to play there, it used to be ‘the’ place to come as a comedian so it’s great to carry that on.”

Call 01253 297297 for tickets.