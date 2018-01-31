Sara Pascoe's sell-out show heads to Lancaster

Award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe is bringing her smash hit West End show LadsLadsLads to Lancaster this autumn.

LadsLadsLads is described as Pascoe’s most honest, heartfelt and personal show to date.

Full of jokes, hope and white wine, LadsLadsLads is said be promoters to be the thinking person’s stag do and follows the television favourite’s sold out ‘Animal’ tour.

Over the past year, Sara has starred on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief; adapted Pride and Prejudice for the Nottingham Playhouse/ York Theatre Royal; filmed a solo stand up special for TV: Sara Pascoe Live from the BBC; hosted an episode of Live at the Apollo and appeared as a weekly guest on Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

Sara has also been seen on television shows ranging from Have I Got News For You, QI and Travel Man and filmed and co-starred in the most recent WIA series.

She will be at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on November 2 and tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 1 priced £18 and £14.