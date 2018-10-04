Resort favourites back again

Have your say

They’re both enduringly popular entertainers in the resort.

But while Roy Chubby Brown and Joe Longthorne may share a venue, they’re certainly different acts.

Joe Longthorne

Blue comic Roy returns for his latest Viva date - in his fourth season at the Church Street venue - tomorrow night, taking to the stage from 7.30pm, with his Second Coming! show.

A spokesman said: “He’s the UK’s most outrageous comedian – telling it as it is in his rudest and most controversial show to date.”

And Joe Longthorne presents his 31st summer season show, with support from Viva’s own entertainment director Leye D Johns, the cast of Viva and special guest comedian George King.

The show starts at 7.45pm.

Call 01253 297297.

