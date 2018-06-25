Radio 4 stand up Jeremy looks at the human condition on tour

In his fourth decade as a stand up comedian, Jeremy Hardy heads to Lowther Pavilion with his latest tour.

Following a sell-out tour last year, he’s back on the road with a new show.

A spokesman said: “He’s at his politically astute best but paying more attention to the human condition.

“With Brexit, Trump and the world in general, he has plenty to talk about – but who is the man behind the mirth? What makes him tick? What keeps him awake at night? What does he fear, and hope for?”

He’s well known as ‘part of the furniture of BBC Radio 4’, with shows including At Home With The Hardys, Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation, The News Quiz, I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, and recently Jeremy Hardy Feels It.

TV includes the likes of Now Something Else with Rory Bremner, Blackadder Goes Forth, and Jack Dee’s Helpdesk.

* Jeremy Hardy, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Sunday, September 16. Call 01253 794221 or visit www.lowther pavilion.co.uk to book tickets.