Lefty Scum in Lancaster

Comedy, music and revolutionary socialism reunite when three of the UK’s most joyfully rabble-rousing acts appear as Lefty Scum at The Dukes on February 17.

Josie Long and Jonny and The Baptists return to the Lancaster theatre after appearing at the venue last spring and this time they will be joined by protest musician, Grace Petrie.

Josie is a well-known face on the comedy scene and appears regularly on radio and television. She presents Radio 4’s popular documentary series Short Cuts which is one of the top downloaded podcasts and stars in Radio 4’s Romance and Adventure and All of the Planet’s Wonders.

Jonny and The Baptists – whose real names are Jonny Donahoe and Paddy Gerveers – are described as become one of the UK’s hottest live musical comedy acts and have topped the iTunes comedy chart with their single, Farage.

Grace first burst on to the national protest scene in 2010 with the emotive anthem Farewell to Welfare. Her unique takes on life, love and politics, and her warmth and wit have won over audiences everywhere, and she has quietly become one of the most respected and prolific songwriters working in the UK today.

Lefty Scum is recommended for anyone aged 14 plus and tickets are priced £13.50/£11 concessions. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org