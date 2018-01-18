King of the Diddymen Ken Dodd getting the 'best care' from NHS staff

Veteran comic Sir Ken Dodd is ‘full of praise’ for the NHS care he’s receiving after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

A spokesman for the 90-year-old star, who has been a regular on the Blackpool entertainment scene throughout his career, said he was getting the ‘best possible treatment’ after being taken to hospital by ambulance last Friday.

Ken Dodd "playing doctors" with Miss Blackpool, Ann Lamon in 1958. He was headline act in "Let's Have Fun" on Central Pier where other acts included Josef Locke, Don lang and Vanda.

The much-loved king of the Diddymen, who is due to return to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in the autumn for his annual month of Sunday shows, is in hospital in his home city of Liverpool, with wife Anne by his bedside.

His spokesman Robert Holmes said: “He’s getting the best possible treatment and he’s full of praise for that.

“Ken’s always very positive. At the moment he’s not as well as he normally is. But I speak to [Sir Ken’s wife] Anne every day and she’s there giving him all the help and encouragement he needs.”

He added: “He’s one of the most sprightly 90-year-olds I’ll ever know.

“He’s on antibiotics and, God willing, he will be fit and well again soon.

“He’s always had chest problems and is a little bit asthmatic. They are just checking that they are no [other] infections. At this time of year there is a lot of it about.

“There are so many people at his gigs. It’s like being on an aeroplane.”

The star, famed for his “tickling stick”, recently vowed that he would never retire from the stage and a career which has spanned more than seven decades.

Sir Ken was knighted last year.