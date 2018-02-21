Double date for local laughter makers at resort’s Vegas venue

Two of the Fylde coast’s most popular funnymen are joining forces for a date at Viva Blackpool.

Phil Walker and Steve Royle present It’s Grins Up North at the Church Street cabaret venue on Thursday, March 29.

Steve Royle

Hailed by a Viva spokesman as ‘an hilarious night featuring two of the UK’s finest headline comedians together for one night only’, tickets cost from £8.

Steve is best known in Blackpool for his 15 years starring in the Grand Theatre’s pantomime, a role he’ll return to in Beauty And The Beast next winter.

He’s also an actor, writer, comedian, juggler and regular presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire, as was part of the Phoenix Nights Live shows at Manchester Arena raising more than £5m for Comic Relief.

Based in Lytham, Phil Walker’s a regular on the Fylde comedy scene, hosting his own monthly club night Woofers at Lowther Pavilion - but he’s looking forward to stepping out on stage in Blackpool where he started his career in local talent competitions.

Since then, he’s come on to be named City Life comedian of the year in Manchester in 2002, and plays at top comedy clubs across the UK as well as internationally.

He’s proud to have played to more than 4,000 troops on two tours of war-torn Afghanistan.

Book online at www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.