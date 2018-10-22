Bumbling clown steps into the limelight with family fun night

Have your say

A clowning show promises an ‘hilarious journey’ for children and their families.

Jango Starr’s One Man Shoe is described as ‘a delightful and uplifting show’, as a bumbling theatre caretaker is thrust into the limelight.

A spokesman said: “When the headline act fails to show up, Jango, a bumbling theatre caretaker, is suddenly thrust into the limelight and embarks on a hilarious journey of highly crafted and heart-felt silent comedy, as he magically finds his way to realise his dream of transforming into a star.

“Jango Starr’s unique style of silent physical theatre includes contemporary circus clowning, slapstick comedy, puppetry, juggling and absurd magic, bringing laughter and joy to all ages.”

The show, aimed at children aged five nad over, stars Clive Andrews as Jango Starr, who has worked with companies as a clown, improviser, physical theater actor, dancer, aerialist and juggler with more than 25 years experience.

It’s being staged at Weeton Village Hall on Friday, November 9, 6pm, by Spot On, Lancashire’s rural touring network.

Scheme manager Lyndsey Wilson said: “We’re talking classic clown here, and Jango Starr is a master of that art.

“His flair and expertise are a real joy to behold and the show is a perfect mix of artistry and silliness for all the family.”

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children, from the hall or by calling 07976 334718.