Cold Feet to return for ninth series

Cold Feet will return for a ninth series in 2020.

James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson will all reprise their roles and six new episodes will begin filming later this year.

The end of the eighth series saw Jenny, played by Ripley, dealing with her cancer treatment with her husband Pete (Thomson) by her side.

Meanwhile David (Bathurst) was putting his life back together after a downward slide and Karen (Norris) and Adam (Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on their close friendship group.

Writer Mike Bullen said: "I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series. Jenny's cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers.

"There are still stories to tell for these characters but I'm conscious that we've raised the bar. The delight at being recommissioned has already been replaced by trepidation at the weight of expectation."

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV added: "We're delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet.

"The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it's getting better with age!

"We're pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission."

The episodes are due to air on ITV in 2020.