Clergy take centre stage for the Mark Drama at Blackburn Cathedral

Three bishops are swapping the pulpit to tread the boards for a special performance at Blackburn Cathedral.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North and the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, will be joined by other members of the clergy to stage the Mark Drama next month.

Drawing on the gospel of Mark, the play will be performed as theatre-in-the-round, with the audience seated closely around the sides of the stage.

Bishop Julian said: “It’s always good to be able to impart the Gospel in new and different ways and this is an exciting and innovative production. As amateur actors we will be trusting wholly in God to shine the light of His message through us!

“I hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to attend and – importantly – to bring a friend with them who may not have heard the Gospel message before.”

Bishop Jill said: “I came to faith by reading the Bible and I am excited to be involved in this drama that brings the life of Jesus literally to life. My hope is it will be Jesus who is in the spotlight.”

The performance is being produced in partnership with Buckshaw Village Church.

The church’s vicar, James Gwyn Thomas, will be playing Jesus - a role he also played in a short play on Preston Flag Market, as part of the Archbishop of York’s four day Lancashire mission event in 2016.

He said: “If you’ve never before taken the time to reflect on the person of Jesus this could be the most influential hour and a half of your life.

“It is impossible to leave The Mark Drama without being moved by the lengths that Jesus went to prove his love for his people.”

The Mark Drama, created by Andrew Page, has been performed right across Europe and throughout the world.

The cathedral performances will take place on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 at 7.30pm each evening. Tickets, priced £5 plus booking fee, are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk - search ‘The Mark Drama’.

Those attending are encouraged to buy a ticket for themselves and another to give to a friend

The production is not suitable for children aged eight and under.