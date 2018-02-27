Classical music treat in Lancaster

Have your say

Violinist Hugo Ticciati and pianist Alasdair Beatson will perform together at Lancaster Arts on March 10.

Hugo Ticciati is a champion of both classical and new music and his mission is to make new music part of everyone’s lives.

Lancaster Arts has invited him to put together a programme of well-loved works with new, enjoyable ones including pieces by BBC Concert Orchestra’s composer in residence, Dobrinka Tabakova.

While Beatson’s highlights of 2017 include concerts in London’s Wigmore Hall and Kings Place, Zurich’s Tonhalle, West Cork, Ryedale and many more.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets priced £20.50 - £9.50 are available on 01524 594151, 12pm-5pm, or by visiting www.lancasterarts.org.