Classic cars rev up cash in Hoghton for vital charity

Hoghton Tower’s ancient grounds resounded to the sounds of supercars for a special charity event.

Supercar enthusiasts from all over the North West gathered at the historic tower on Sunday.

Hoghton Towers supercars event

They were all helping to raise money for the ongoing care and activities of children, young adults and families supported by Derian House Children’s Hospice, Chorley.

Not only could children from Derian House grab photos with some very special cars, the general public were invited to join in as well.

There was also a raffle and an auction.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed the sunshine and the many classic brands on show included Porsche, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Aston Martin and many more.

Derian House provides palliative, specialist respite and end of life care for children and young adults .