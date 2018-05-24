Cinema Listings 24-30 May

Have your say

Your guide to what’s showing in local cinemas

The Island

South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1LY.

Tel: 01253 725331

Deadpool 2 (15): Thu-Wed 13.00 16.30 19.45

Life Of The Party (12A): Thu 14.00 19.30

Avengers - Infinity War (12A): Thu 15.15 Fri-Wed 10.15 (Not Fri) 19.15

Sherlock Gnomes (U): Thu-Wed 10.30 (Not Thu, Fri) 13.30 16.30

Breaking In (15): Thu 17.00 20.00

Solo - A Star Wars Story Preview (12A): Thu 19.15 Fri-Wed 12.30 16.00 19.30

Show Dogs (PG): Fri-Wed 10.15 (Not Fri) 14.00 17.00 20.00

Odeon

Riversway, Portway, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 2YQ

Tel: 0871 22 44 007

Avengers - Infinity War 2D (12A): Thu 13.00 16.20 19.40 Fri-Tue 11.40 15.00 18.20 20.00

Breaking In (15): Fri-Tue 21.30

Deadpool 2 (PG): Thu 11.40 12.40 14.30 15.30 16.30 17.20 18.20 19.30 20.20 21.20 Fri-Tue 11.50 12.40 13.40 14.40 15.30 16.20 17.30 18.30 19.20 20.20 21.20 22.20 (Fri-Sun Only)

Duck Duck Goose (PG): Sat, Mon, Tue 11.00

I Feel Pretty (12A): Thu 12.30 15.15 Fri, Sun, Tue 20.30

Life Of The Party (12A): Thu 21.20

Peter Rabbit (PG): Sat-Tue 10.00

Raazi Sfl (Tbc): Sat, Mon 20.30

Sherlock Gnomes (U): Thu 11.00 13.20 15.40 18.00 Fri-Tue 10.10 (Not Fri) 12.20 (Not Fri) 13.40 16.00 18.20

Show Dogs (PG): Fri-Tue 10.30 (Not Fri) 13.00 15.20 17.40

Solo - A Star Wars Story 3D (12A): Thu 00.01 13.15 16.30 18.30 19.45 Fri-Tue 13.30 16.45 20.00

Solo - A Star Wars Story 2D (12A): Thu 00.01 11.30 12.30 14.00 14.45 15.45 17.154 18.00 19.00 20.30 21.15 21.45 Fri-Tue 10.00 (Not Fri) 10.30 (Not Fri) 11.15 12.30 14.00 14.45 15.45 17.15 18.00 19.00 20.30 21.15 22.30 (Fri, Sat Only)

The Shape Of Water (15): Thu 14.00

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15): Thu 11.00

The Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE.

Tel: 01524 598500

Let The Sunshine In (15): Thu 11.00 18.25

Mystery Film (18): Thu 20.30

Mary And The Witch’s Flower (U): Fri, Wed 18.15 Sat 16.00 Wed 13.30

Funny Cow (15): Fri, Sat 20.30 Wed 11.00

Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (PG): Sat 13.30

The Wound (15): Sat 18.30 Wed 20.30

Mckellen - Playing The Part (12A): Sun 15.00

Exhibition On Screen - I, Claude Monet (U): Sun 18.15

The Palace

Market Place, Longridge, PR3 3RR.

Tel: 01772 785600

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society: Thu 17.40

Call Me By Your Name: Thu 20.30

Sherlock Gnomes: Fri 17.30 Sun 14.15 Mon, Tue 14.40 Wed 14.50

Avengers - Infinity War:

Early Man: Fri 19.45 Sat 16.30 Sun 19.30 Mon, Tue 17.00 Wed 19.55

The Lion King: Sat 14.10

Funny Cow: Sat 20.10 Mon 20.30 Wed 17.15

Peter Rabbit: Sun 11.40

Calamity Jane: Sun 16.45

The Leisure Seeker: Tue 20.30 Wed 12.00