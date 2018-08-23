Cinema Listings 23-29 Aug

Have your say

The Palace

Market Place, Longridge, PR3 3RR.

Tel: 01772 785600

Disney’s Christopher Robin: Fri-Wed 12.00 (Not Sun) 16.30 (Sun, Mon Only) 17.00 (Not Sun, Mon, Tue) 19.30 (Sun Only) 20.30 (Tue Only)

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Thu 20.00

The More You Ignore Me: Fri 20.30 Sat, Wed 20.00

Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation: Sun 11.45

The Bookshop: Mon 19.30

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along: Tue 17.45

Odeon

Riversway, Portway, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 2YQ

Tel: 0871 22 44 007

Adrift (12A): Tue 11.00

Alpha (12A): Fri-Tue 11.10

Ant-Man And The Wasp 3D (12A): Thu 11.45 14.30 17.15 20.00 Fri, Sun 12.00 21.15 Sat 13.00 Mon, Tue 12.00

Blackkklansman (15): Fri-Tue 14.45 (Not Sat) 15.50 (Sat Only) 17.00 20.00

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG): Thu 10.20 12.50 13.50 15.20 17.50 20.20 Fri-Tue 10.00 12.30 15.00 17.30 20.00

Gold Sfl (12A): Thu 17.00 20.30

Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation (U): Thu 10.00 12.30 14.50 Fri-Tue 11.40 14.00 16.20

Incredibles 2 2D (PG): Thu 10.40 13.40 16.40 Fri-Tue 10.00 12.50 15.40 18.30

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 Sfl: Thu 19.30 Fri-Sun 20.30 Mon, Tue 20.45

Luis And The Aliens (U): Fri-Tue 10.10 12.20 14.40

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Thu-Tue 12.00 14.50 17.30 20.10

Mission: Impossible - Fallout 2D (12A): Thu 17.20 20.40 Fri-Sun 11.40 13.40 17.00 21.15 (Not Sat) Mon, Tue 11.40 20.50

Odeon Screen Unseen (15): Tue 20.15

Parwaaz Hai Junoon Sfl: Fri 17.45 Sat 21.20 Sun-Tue 17.45

Peter Rabbit (PG): Thu 10.00

Searching (12A): Sat 18.50 21.20

Sherlock Gnomes (U): Fri-Tue 10.00

Slender Man (15): Fri-Tue 18.40 21.10

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG): Thu 10.15

The Darkest Minds (12A): Thu 11.00

The Equalizer 2 (15): Thu 12.15 15.00 18.00 20.45 Fri-Tue 14.50 17.50 21.20

The Festival (15): Thu 11.20 13.50 16.20 18.40 21.10

The Happytime Murders (15): Mon, Tue 13.50 16.20 18.40 21.00

The Meg 2D (12A): Thu 10.00 12.45 15.30 18.15 21.00 Fri-Tue 12.45 (Not Tue) 15.30 18.15 21.00

The Spy Who Dumped Me (15): Thu-Tue 12.30 15.15 18.00 20.45

Thomas & Friends - Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie (U): Sun 10.15

The Island

South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1LY.

Tel: 01253 725331

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG): Thu 10.15

Incredibles 2 (PG): Thu 10.30 13.00 Sat-Wed 10.15

Dog Days (12A): Thu 10.45 Fri 14.00 Sat-Wed 11.00

The Darkest Minds (12A): Thu 11.00

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U): Thu 13.45 Fri-Wed 13.45 16.45

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG): Thu 14.00 17.00 Fri-Wed 10.30 (Not Fri) 13.30 16.30

The Festival (15): Thu 14.15 17.15 20.15 Fri-Wed 17.00 20.00

The Meg (12A): Thu 16.15 19.30 Sat-Wed 14.00

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Thu 16.30 19.45 Fri-Wed 19.45

The Spy Who Dumped Me (15): Thu 20.00 Fri-Wed 16.15 19.15

Luis & The Aliens (U): Fri 13.15 Sat-Wed 10.45 13.15

Ant-Man & The Wasp (12A): Fri-Sun 19.30

The Happytime Murders (15): Mon-Wed 19.30

The Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE.

Tel: 01524 598500

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A): Thu 18.00

Mystery Film (18): Thu 20.35

Incredibles 2: Fri 17.45 Sat 20.25 Sun 19.30

The Apparition: Fri 20.20 Sat 17.30 Wed 20.30

The Entertainer (PG): Sat 15.30

Apostasy: Tue 18.25

Maurice (15): Tue 20.30

Met Opera - Il Trovatore: Wed 19.00