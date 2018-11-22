Cinema Listings 22-28 November

Have your say

THE PALACE

MARKET PLACE, LONGRIDGE

PR3 3RR

TEL: 01772 785600

PETERLOO (12A): Thu 19.45 Fri 20.00 Sun 19.00

The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A): Thu 13.00

COLD WAR (15): Thu 17.30 Wed 13.00

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG): Fri , Tue 17.30 Sat, Sun 13.00

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Sat 20.00 Wed 17.00

GOOSEBUMPS - HAUNTED HALLOWEEN (PG): Sat 10.30 Sun 10.30

Pope Francis - A Man Of His Word (PG): Sun 16.00

A Star Is Born (15): Mon 19.00 Tue, Wed 20.00

ODEON

RIVERSWAY, PORTWAY, ASHTON-ON-RIBBLE PR2 2YQ

TEL: 0871 22 44 007

303 Squadron (Dywizjon 303) (15): Fri 21.00

A Star Is Born (15): Fri, Mon, Tue 15.15 21.00 (Tue only)

Assassination Nation (18): Fri-Tue 17.30 20.10

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Thu-Tue 12.15 (Fri, Mon only) 14.20 17.20 19.20 (not Thu) 20.20 (not Tue)

Escape From New York (15): Thu 20.45

Fantastic Beasts - The Crimes Of Grindelwald 3D (12A): Thu 12.45 16.15 20.00

Fantastic Beasts - The Crimes Of Grindelwald 2D (12A): Thu 12.00 13.30 14.30 15.30 17.00 18.00 19.00 19.30 20.30 Fri-Tue 10.20 (Sat, Sun only) 11.10 (Sat, Sun only) 12.40 13.40 14.30 15.50 16.50 17.40 19.00 20.00 21.00

Hell Fest (18): Thu 21.00

Incredibles 2 (PG): Sat, Sun 10.00

Mission Impossible - Fallout (12A): Tue 12.00

Nativity Rocks! (U): Fri-Tue 10.30 (Sat, Sun only) 13.00 15.30 18.00

ODEON Screen Unseen (15): Mon 20.15

Planeta Singli 2 SFL (15): Sat 20.40

Pokemon The Movie - The Power Of Us (PG): Sat, Sun 12.00 14.45 Tue 20.20

Robin Hood (12A): Thu 12.45 15.30 18.15 21.00 Fri-Tue 12.10 15.00 17.50 20.50

The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15): Thu 12.30 15.15 18.00 20.50 Fri-Tue 12.00 (not Sat, Sun) 14.50 17.40 20.30

The Grinch (U): Fri 12.20 13.40 14.40 16.00 17.00 18.20 Fri, Tue 13.30 16.00 18.30 Sat, Sun 10.00 11.10 12.20 13.30 14.40 16.00 17.00 18.30 Mon 13.00 15.20 17.40

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG): Sat, Sun 12.20

Venom 2D (15): Sat 11.40 Sun 11.40 21.00

Widows (15): Thu 12.00 15.00 18.00 21.15 Fri-Tue 14.30 (not Sat, Sun) 20.40

THE ISLAND

SOUTH PROMENADE, LYTHAM ST ANNES FY8 1LY

TEL: 01253 725331

Fantastic Beasts 2 - Grindelwald (12A): Thu-Wed 10.30 (Sat, Sun only) 12.45 16.15 19.45

The Grinch (2018) (U): Thu-Wed 10.45 (Sat, Sun only) 13.30 (Thu only) 13.45 (Sat, Sun only) 16.30

A Star Is Born (15): Thu 13.45 19.45

Widows (15): Thu 13.00 16.15

Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG): Thu 17.00

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Thu-Wed 13.00 (not Thu, Sat, Sun) 19.30

Robin Hood (12A): Thu 20.00 Fri-Tue 10.30 (Sun only) 13.30 (not Sat) 16.30 19.30 Wed 17.00 20.00

Nativity Rocks! (U): Fri-Wed 10.15 (Sat, Sun only) 13.45 16.30

Peterloo (12A): Fri-Wed 19.15

Pokemon - The Power Of Us (PG): Sat, Sun 10.30 13.30

THE DUKES

MOOR LANE, LANCASTER LA1 1QE

TEL: 01524 598500

The Wife (15): Thu 11.00 Tue 18.10

Peterloo (12A): Thu 17.30

Mystery Film (18): Thu 20.35

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Fri 11.00 Sat 17.50 Sun 19.15 Tue 13.30 Wed 20.30

Wildlife (12A): Fri 18.15 Sat 20.30 Sun 17.00 Mon 14.00 Tue 11.00 Wed 18.15

Shorts For Middle Ones (PG): Sat 11.00

First Man (12A): Sat 14.20 Tue 20.20

Bad Reputation (15): Mon 18.25

Cold War (15):Mon 20.30