Chorley's Inspire Youth Zone is gearing up for 'Pride Day' celebrations this weekend

Chorley’s Inspire Youth Zone is throwing an all-day party on Saturday to celebrate Pride Day in the UK.

On Saturday the centre will be open to young people aged eight to 19, encouraging everyone who visits to be proud of themselves and who they are, promoting self-confidence throughout all the members.

Inspire Youth Zone's Pride Day celebrations

Members can expect inflatables, games, temporary tattoos, glitter hair and – best of all – a colour splash with powder paint, and those who attend wearing rainbow themed or brightly coloured clothing will be guaranteed free entry to the party!

“We’re so excited for this event," said Youth Leader Genna, who is organizing the event.

“Pride Day will be so much fun for everyone involved and is all about feeling comfortable in our own skin and spreading confidence amongst all of the members – something that is increasingly harder to do with social media so prominent in today’s youth.”

At holiday club, as well as the Junior and Senior sessions in the last couple of weeks, preparation for the event has been in full swing with members crafting multi-coloured butterflies and Pride themed decoupage tiles in anticipation for the Pride Day party.

With Juniors aged eight to 12 welcome between 11am and 3pm, and Seniors aged 13 to 19 welcome between 4pm and 10pm, the event has received huge backing from the staff and the members at Inspire, as they’re all excited to attend.

For members who won’t be attending in brightly coloured clothing, entry is just 50p.