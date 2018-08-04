Chorley's Astley Park is being transformed into an outdoor theatre this summer

Astley Park is set for a thespian-inspired transformation as a summertime theatre experience comes to town.

The park's Walled Garden is playing host to an outdoor theatrical performance of the Railway Children - something Chorley Council is encouraging local people to come out and support.

The Council is working alongside Heartbreak Productions to bring the performance to town, along with another performance of Pride and Prejudice in September.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “An outdoor theatre performance is perfect for a summer family day out and these events are always popular.

“We’d encourage people to come along with a picnic and a chair to get comfy in Astley Park’s Walled Garden for an exciting experience.

“We’ve organised this event for a few years now and Heartbreak Productions always put on a great show.

“It’s great to see people coming together for community events like these and we hope that people will come along and enjoy the theatre performances this year.”

A council spokesman added: "Families and friends are encouraged to pack up a picnic and bring a camping chair to enjoy one, or both, of the unique performances."

The Railway Children performance is on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm and Pride and Prejudice is on Saturday, September 1, from 5pm to 7pm.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £9 for children or a family ticket (two adults and two children) can be purchased for £40.

For more information visit checkoutchorley.com