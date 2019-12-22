Celebrity deaths: Keith Flint and Albert Finney among stars lost in 2019
The entertainment world lost many famous faces in 2019, including Prodigy singer Keith Flint, Hollywood actor Albert Finney and music star Doris Day.
Here are some of the stars we have said goodbye to over the last 12 months.
1. Albert Finney
Albert Finney died at the age of 82 on February 7. The veteran actor and five-time Oscar nominee was best known for roles in Tom Jones, Erin Brockovich and Annie
2. Karl Lagerfeld
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris on February 19 at the age of 85 following a short illness.
3. Andre Previn
The pianist, composer and conductor died aged 89 on February 28 at his Manhattan home.
4. Keith Flint
The Prodigy star was found dead aged 49 at his Essex home on March 4. He died by hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.
