Catch this musical delight - for one night only in Fleetwood

Get ready for a feast of colourful costumes and all your favourite songs, as Mad About The Musicals prepares to hit the stage in Fleetwood.

This celebrated show will take you on a whistle stop tour from the heart of London’s theatre land to the glitz of Broadway.

Michael Courtney and his brilliant cast of singers, supported by the Mad About the Musicals West End band, will be visiting for one night only on Friday, June 28, when they play The Marine Hall, showcasing everyone’s best loved songs.

With a vast collection of your favourite numbers from the pen of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Boublil and Schonberg, the talented cast of Mad About The Musicals will evoke the true spirit of the stage, and moments both poignant and stirring.

From ‘One Day More’ to ‘From Now On’ sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by a brilliant cast, a treat of pure entertainment!

The cast features Lorna Amy Sullivan (Dreamboats & Petticoats, This Is The Greatest Show), Elizabeth Atkinson (Phantom of The Opera, Pirates of Penzance) and Megan Gilmartin (Beat It Live, Across The Wall).

The Stage hails the show as ‘Outstanding’ and Encore Magazine called it ‘The Best Show of its Kind’.

Broadcaster Russell Kane said it is an “outstanding production... go and enjoy two hours of great music. You won’t regret it”.

Michael Courtney is best known and appreciated for his spine-tingling musical theatre vocals, having toured extensively throughout Britain in numerous productions over the past 25 years.

He has produced and directed the UK tours of the critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals, This is The Greatest Show, Waterloo, Shakin’ All Over, It’s D’Lovely, A Night Of Musicals and Love Changes Everything.

Also driving force for more than 35 UK Pantomimes, and he was nominated as the UK Producer of The Year by Encore Magazine.

n To book tickets call 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk/marinehall website. Show begins at 7.30 pm.