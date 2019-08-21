British Country Music Festival: The countdown is on to the first event which takes place in Lancashire

A new three-day event in Blackpool is being headlined by Britain’s leading country and American music artists.

The British Country Music Festival at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool is the brainchild of Lytham-based theatre show and live event producers Martin and Marina Blore of Fit The Bill Ltd.

It is being headlined by Britain’s leading country and American music artists Ward Thomas and Catherine McGrath and adopted Brit Sarah Darling.

Martin said the launch was timely with the renaissance in contemporary country and "at a time when Blackpool is beginning to re-invent itself".

The event is being held in conjunction with The Blackpool Entertainment Company, owners of the Winter Gardens and with support from Blackpool Bid and features more than 100 performers on five stages.

Martin Blore said: “Contemporary Country and Americana music is experiencing a renaissance and attracting a very broad audience of all ages.

“We wanted to provide a platform to celebrate the amazing success British artists are having with airplay on BBC Radio One and Two as well as niche stations and those song-writer-musicians that are really making Nashville sit up and take notice.”

He added: “We have produced shows in London and internationally as well as a very successful folk festival in Liverpool for three years, but we wanted to support our home town and this festival feels perfect for the resort.”

As well as support artists including Twinnie, Laura Oakes, The Adelaides, Blair Dunlop, Remember Monday (as seen on The Voice) and Beth Rowley, local artists include former St Mary’s Catholic College pupil Emma Moore who will debut her second album, Fylde-coast based Simon James who has just released new album “Happy Ever After” and Lancashire star Joe Martin, who is attracting rave reviews from critics worldwide.

The British Country Music Festival opens on September 13 to 15. For more information visit www.britishcountrymusicfestival.com Facebook and Twitter @TBCMF and Instagram #tbcmf