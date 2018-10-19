Britain’s Got Talent favourite is coming to Lancaster

Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda brings his debut UK stand-up tour to the Lancaster Grand on October 26.

The Malawi-born comedian was a break-out star from this year’s show, capturing the nation’s hearts and garnering 9m on YouTube views along the way.

Daliso has been both a journalist and a newsreader and his ‘What The African Said…’ show discusses recent news, old news, fake news, and stories that were never quite but was almost news.

It is also a show about the things we say to each other; gossip, tall stories and, of course, declarations of love.

A star in his homeland, Daliso has fallen foul of the censorship laws in Malawi, leading to him building his comedy career in the UK.

He found fame on Britain's Got Talent when judge Amanda Holden was so impressed she pressed the golden buzzer for him sending him from audition to the semi-finals.

The shows starts at 8pm and tickets are priced £15.