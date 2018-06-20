Bongo's Bingo's back!

The latest Blackpool party night from the Bongo's Bingo team has been announced.

And joining them for the special summer show will be Dutch Better Off Alone trance group Alice DJ for what promises to be another 'crazy night' at Blackpool Tower Ballroom - with tickets going on sale at 6pm today.

Bongo's Bingo is back at Blackpool Tower

A spokesman for Bongo's Bingo said: "Once upon a time not long ago, across Europe, America or Asia, it was impossible not listen to the radio or walk into a club without hearing the huge club classic Better Off Alone.

"It all started in 1999, when a group of young Dutch deejays and talented producers saw their free collaboration culminate into a project selling over one million albums and 5 million singles worldwide.

"Now they bring their epic show to the UK for a full-on hands-in-the-air rave session at Bongo’s Bingo in the iconic Blackpool Tower."

The Bongo's Bingo phenomenon has taken the Tower by storm, with the party nights selling out in record times as fans enjoy the mix of live show, rave and a game of bingo, complete with dance-offs, heckling, audience participation and hands-in-the-air anthems.

"A wildly diverse demographic flock to Bongo’s Bingo not just for a night of incredible joy, singalongs and false calls, but something much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, for dancing on

tables and also the chance to win a pink unicorn amongst many other prizes, including Henry vacuum cleaners, boxes of Coco Pops and life-size cardboard cut outs, to big cash prizes," the spokesman added.

"The Bongo’s Bingo team are proud to be back in Lancashire once more at one of the most iconic locations in the world."

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk to book.