Blackpool Tower Dungeons review: Meet scary characters from the past this Halloween

The Plague Doctor, Torturer, Pendle Witches and Skippool Smugglers – just some of the characters you can meet at Blackpool Tower Dungeons, if you dare.



The spook-tacular season continues at the attraction with its ‘Home of Halloween’ running until November 4.

Split into 11 areas, each contains a character whose spiel is both entertaining and scary, but also extremely informative and educational.

Take the Dark Chapel, for example, where the Monk tells tales of the history of the Fylde Coast, from Viking invasions to the War of the Roses to the new arrival of a new enemy that knows no fear and gives no mercy.

Then there’s the Plague Doctor, who was more than happy to perform a live autopsy (behind a screen) for our viewing pleasure, and the Torturer who was on the look-out for any wrong ‘uns from Yorkshire.

On to the courtroom, where Judge Blackheart wasn’t shy in handing out guilty verdicts to all and sundry without being vaguely interested in any defence.

The only escape was via the Labyrinth, and on to the Viking Invasion, the Skippool Smugglers and Pendle Witches.

There’s even a ride to finish with a ‘faster than gravity drop’, the ultimate end to your journey.

Pricing starts from £14 adults, £11.50 kids and under-threes free.

