Blackpool's Livewire 2019 festival headliners announced with US R&B superstar first to be revealed

The big reveal has begun and the first pop superstar to star at this summer's Livewire Festival 2019 will be...



US hip hop star Lauryn Hill...

The 45-year-old singer and songwriter is the first pop superstar to be confirmed as a headliner at this summer's Livewire Festival.

New Jersey native Ms Hill will perform at the Tower Headlands Arena in Blackpool Promenade on Saturday, August 24.

The former Fugees singer has enjoyed a successful solo career with number 1 hit albums including 1998's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which sold 8 million albums.

It featured her biggest UK hit singles Ex-Factor and Doo Wop (That Thing).

Tickets for Ms Lauryn Hill will go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 5 via Ticketmaster.

What other pop superstars will be performing?

Livewire 2017 saw unforgettable performances by a host of UK and international acts including The Jacksons and Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff.

And in August, Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena will once again welcome some of the world’s biggest stars to the town.

She will be joined by other acts, including three other headliners, who are yet to be announced.

The full line-up will be confirmed over the coming weeks, with another headliner expected to be announced on Tuesday, March 9.

Ms Lauryn Hill at Livewire Festival 2019

Ms. Lauryn Hill became a global star as the lone female member of The Fugees in the 1990s.

The group's multi-million record sales would make them the second biggest selling R&B act worldwide since Michael Jackson.

Iconic singles included ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘No Women No Cry’.

Ms Hill launched her solo career with the release of the critically acclaimed album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ in 1998, which earned her a record-breaking five Grammy Awards.

This is what we know so far...

The festival organisers have teased that the other headliners, yet to be revealed, include "HUGE stars who have had several number 1 hit singles".

The headliners include stars who have been successful as solo artists and as part of superstar pop groups.

The return of the Livewire Festival, which brought global superstar Will Smith to town in 2017, will take place over four days from August 22 to August 25.

The music festival, which was cancelled last summer, will return to the Tower Headlands Arena for the August bank holiday weekend.

A packed 20,000-capacity crowd turned up to see headliner Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff in the resort in 2017.

The full line-up is still to be confirmed.

Festival organisers are asking anyone that purchased tickets to last year’s festival to email info@livewirefestival.co.uk with their booking reference, name and address to receive a code that will remove all booking fees for this year’s festival.

But you will have to hurry. Organisers said the offer will only be available for a limited time only.

Blackpool Council said it is looking forward to welcoming back the festival after its controversial cancellation last summer.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "We are delighted to see the return of Livewire. It promises to deliver a feast of live entertainment to the Tower Festival Headland and adds yet another dimension to a brilliant programme of events lined up for Blackpool this summer."

Check back for the latest updates...