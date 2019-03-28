Leading star Antonio loves Blackpool, that's for sure...

Behind the scenes at the Blackpool premiere of resort-filmed comedy Eaten by Lions

The cast of new comedy film Eaten by Lions arrived at The Winter Gardens last night for its star-studded northern premiere.

Filmed and set in Blackpool, the comedy tells the heart-warming story of half-brothers Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll), who were raised by their grandma after their parents were killed by lions in a bizarre accident. When their beloved grandma passes away, they embark on a life-changing journey to find Omar’s birth father in Blackpool

Stars arrived at the Winter Gardens in the same yellow Rolls Royce used in the film

1. Rolls Royce

Stars arrived at the Winter Gardens in the same yellow Rolls Royce used in the film
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jason Redshaw, Anna Phylactic and David Charles-Cully.

2. Impressive make up

Jason Redshaw, Anna Phylactic and David Charles-Cully.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
John Smith, star Tom Binns with son Arthur and Mary Binns

3. Family affair

John Smith, star Tom Binns with son Arthur and Mary Binns
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
People starting to gather outside the Gardens ahead of the premiere

4. Crowds

People starting to gather outside the Gardens ahead of the premiere
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4