Behind the scenes at the Blackpool premiere of resort-filmed comedy Eaten by Lions
The cast of new comedy film Eaten by Lions arrived at The Winter Gardens last night for its star-studded northern premiere.
Filmed and set in Blackpool, the comedy tells the heart-warming story of half-brothers Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll), who were raised by their grandma after their parents were killed by lions in a bizarre accident. When their beloved grandma passes away, they embark on a life-changing journey to find Omar’s birth father in Blackpool
1. Rolls Royce
Stars arrived at the Winter Gardens in the same yellow Rolls Royce used in the film