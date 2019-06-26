BBC reveals plans for Monty Python's 50th anniversary

0
Have your say

Comedy group Monty Python have announced plans to mark their 50th anniversary with a "BBC takeover" and a world record attempt.

BBC Radio 4 will air new radio specials, executive produced by Michael Palin, which will feature "never-before-released material from the Monty Python sound archives".

Monty Python's 'Gumbys'

Monty Python's 'Gumbys'

The troupe have also announced a BFI Southbank season and on the anniversary date itself, October 5, the first official Monty Python Guinness World Record attempt for the "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys" - a character in Monty Python's Flying Circus.

The Pythons said: "Python has survived because we live in an increasingly Pythonesque world. Extreme silliness seems more relevant now than it ever was."

The Monty Python team imitate journalist and broadcaster Alan Whicker. Left to right: John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman (1941 - 1989) and Terry Jones

The Monty Python team imitate journalist and broadcaster Alan Whicker. Left to right: John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman (1941 - 1989) and Terry Jones