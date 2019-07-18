Award-winning Early Doors Live returns to Lowry for a limited run

Have your say

Following its sold-out run last year Early Doors Live is returning to The Lowry in Salford for a limited run from tonight.

To adapt their award-winning television series for the stage, Craig Cash and Phil Mealey wrote a brand new story featuring the same characters.

It premiered on The Lowry’s stage in August 2018 and promptly won a prize for best theatre show.

Down at the Grapes Pub Ken’s got love on his mind but will barmaid Tanya ring the bell?

Meanwhile crime is on the rise but, fear not, local cops Phil and Nige are getting stuck in!

www.thelowry.com

Meanwhile, unearthing an early 1800s story about resistance, resilience and espionage, theatre company Kandinsky’s latest devised piece There Is A Light That Never Goes Out: Scenes From The Luddite Rebellion, explores the ramifications of valuing machines over human life.

The production opens at the Royal Exchange in Manchester tomorrow (July 25) and runs until August 10.

James Yeatman and Lauren Mooney of Kandinsky ask audiences to think about the real cost of progress then and now.

These days to be a ‘luddite’ may be a joke but, in 1812, they brought the UK close to revolution.

At a time when Manchester was inventing the ways people would live and work for years to come, the Luddite rebellion was an attempt to shape this future for the workers before it wiped them out.

The show uses original source material, including letters, handbills and newspaper articles alongside 21st century technology to bring early 19th century Manchester to life.

“We were looking to make a piece of theatre that could speak to modern Manchester as well as its radical past,” said a spokesman for the show.

“Questions about economic and industrial progress, about who gets to define what that progress means and who it benefits.“

Amelda Brown, Nisa Cole, David Crellin, Reuben Johnson, Daniel Millar and Katie West star in the production.

Details: 0161 8339833 and www.royalexchange.co.uk