There's still time to join the fascinating Leyland factory project

Former Leyland factory employees are being urged to come forward and reveal tales of their working days.

Leyland Historical Society wants as many folk as possible to take part in the project.

Interviews are already under way, but the soceity says it still wants more people to tell their stories about working in Leyland at factories such as Leyland Motors, the three rubber works, the four cotton mills, Leyland Paints, Bleach Works, Gold Thread Works and any of the small industries.

The society said while researching the book on The Industrial Heritage of Leyland and Farington it was surprising the number of factories and businesses that have been conducted within the area in the last hundred and fifty years.

From the smallest blacksmith to the multi-national, all types of business could be found in Leyland and Farington.

At one time there were more than 18,0000 people working within Leyland itself.

So the Society appealed to the people of Leyland and their families and friends to help it establish a database of Leyland and Farington workers.

Their memories are being recorded for future generations making them available to the local museums, colleges and schools in the form of CD, video and publications.

The second edition of the book which is expanded and updated is available from the society or from Great Grandfathers for £9.95.

However if you provide the society with your memories you will receive a free copy of the new book.

Leyland Historical was formed on 1st July 1968.

