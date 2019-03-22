Preston Markets Quarter scheme is shortlisted for a national award

Preston Council has been shortlisted for a national award for the way it has revitalised the city’s Markets Quarter.

The renovation of the two Grade II Listed Victorian canopies and the building of the new market hall have caught the eye of the judges in The Planning Awards 2019.

The scheme will contest the category for the best use of publicly-owned land or property with six other entries - all of them in the South of England.

Preston’ Council’s submission says: “The project has delivered an attractive and vibrant ‘European-style’ market that provides an improved food offer but which retains some of the more traditional market stalls.

“What makes our scheme particularly exciting and unique is the free-standing glazed Market Hall under the main canopy.

“The restoration of the listed canopies has been carried out to a very high standard, preserving and celebrating the quality of these historic structures.

“Finally we believe that the project has adhered to the council’s values of ‘keeping it local,’ having been designed and built by local businesses for the benefit of the people of Preston.”

The Planning Awards are run by Planning Magazine and recognise excellence in both planning and placemaking.

As well as recognising outstanding professional planning work, they also reward excellence in planning-related activities such as urban design, economic development, housing, regeneration, legal advice and environmental consulting.

Winners of the 25 categories will be announced on June 4.