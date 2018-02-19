Nominate your top heritage buildings in Leyland and Farington

Folk are being asked their opinions on their town’s architecturally, archaeologically, or historically-significant buildings.

South Ribble Council has prepared a Local List of Non-Designated Heritage Assets for the Leyland and Farington area and would now like to know what residents think.

A consultation period has begun and will end on April 6.

The list comprises of ‘locally listed’ buildings, structures and features that have special architectural, archaeological or historic interest.

It does not provide the council with additional powers, but serves as a strong evidence base when assessing planning applications, and acknowledges the increased importance of the asset itself.

Non-designated heritage assets represent the tier below designated heritage assets – in Leyland’s case listed buildings, conservation areas and park and gardens, which enjoy a higher level of statutory protection.

Suggestions for the list were invited during 2017 with the help of local heritage groups, and a draft list has been compiled.

Coun Cliff Hughes, cabinet member for strategic planning and housing, said: “We’re relying on the expert local knowledge of our residents to help us finalise the list. There may be a particular building which you have strong personal ties to, or know the history of, which would be great to hear about.”

“We’ve already worked extensively on the current draft of the list, but want to be certain that all historically important buildings have been considered.”

The latest version of the list is available to view at The Civic Centre in Leyland Library.