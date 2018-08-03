‘Magnificent Seven’ mug featuring Preston's Fishergate Bollard added to the Harris Museum's collection

The trials and tribulations of the Fishergate Bollard and its fellow band of inanimate objects will be forever enshrined in Lancashire history after Preston’s premier museum revealed the charity mugs made in their honour will be given a place in its collection.

The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library took to social media this week to reveal how the commemorative mug is “quite rightly” being “catalogued, photographed and preserved forever” alongside premier cultural attractions, including Foucault’s Pendulum and a copy of the Baptistry of Saint John doors, originally seen in Florence.

The mug is prepared for immortality in the Harris, above right, the mugs and below right, the broken Fishergate bollard

The mug pictures our ‘Magnificent Seven’ – the Fishergate Bollard, Preston Phone Box, Lostock Hall Henge, Leyland Tank, Penwortham Pylon, Preston Dock Bridge, and Preston Market Thermometer – which have risen to fame through Twitter.

A Harris Museum spokesman said: “After following the Twitter conversations of the inanimate objects for years, we’re thrilled to have this mug as part of our collection.

“Each of the Preston inanimate objects have become familiar to locals, making this piece all the more special. We’re also pleased to be contributing towards local

charities.”

Among the suggestions for displaying the mug is a “special spinning diamond encrusted gold plinth for it to sit on and a 24-hour guard”, courtesy of Twitter user Mark Inglis, to which the Penwortham Pylon replied with “it’s being arranged.”

The creator of the mug is Bamber Bridge-based BusinessGiftUK.

Managing director and founder Steve Ward said a second batch has nearly sold out, which is good news forRosemere Cancer Foundation and Galloway’s Society for the Blind, which are both benefiting from the sales.

Steve said: “It’s been a very pleasant surprise. What started as a bit of fun to raise money for charity has totally blown up. We’re delighted it’s gone to this level of interest.

“If we can get donations to £600 that would be fabulous and I don’t think we will be too far away.”

South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy wrote to Steve this month saying: “I was very pleased to read about the success of your Magnificent Seven mugs in aid of Rosemere and Galloway’s.

“I follow the Twitter feeds of some of the inanimate objects with great amusement – who knew the Fishergate Bollard might one day prove useful?!”