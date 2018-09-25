LANCASHIRE ENCOUNTER: Preston's Red Dream Parade in pictures

Have your say

A parade dazzled onlookers as it trooped through Preston.

Dressed in red, representing the red rose county, a 400 - strong crowd wound through the city centre marking the finale to arts festival, Lancashire Encounter.

LANCASHIRE ENCOUNTER: Parade displays countys red pride

A giant lobster and stilt-walkers were just some of the sights to be seen on Sunday afternoon to the sound of drumming.

With dozens of community groups taking part the parade was meant as an expression of Lancashire’s diversity.

This year’s Lancashire Encounter, which ran from Friday to Sunday, saw more than 35,000 visitors to the biennial event.

It took over The Harris Museum and art Gallery, Winckley Square Gardens and spilled out onto the streets of the city centre.

There were outdoor performances, live music gigs in the evening, installations and interactive games.