IN PICTURES: Sunshine smiles on Penwortham Gala 2018

A sunshine filled weekend brought the crowds out to enjoy an action packed Penwortham Gala 2018. Saturday saw a fun filled parade with the colourful annual procession starting from Hill Road South.

The gala on Hurst Grange Park was officially opened by Penwortham mayor Coun Keith Martin and entertainments included the Amanda Rogers school of dance, singer Cat Morewin, dancers Double R Arts and the Rhythm Dancers.

Music making came from the KTB Band, singer Harrison Newsham, Jamie Tinkler and The Brilliant Dublin Raiders. The gala weekend continued on Sunday with a open air church service, a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and Mr Jolly Children’s Entertainer.

Town clerk Marie Dardis said: “It was a really successful event. It’s a great family event provided by the Town Council.”

It was estimated more than 5,000 attended.