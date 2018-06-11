IN PICTURES: Preston’s Caribbean Carnival brings rhythm and colour to the city

Preston was well and truly alive to the rhythms and colours of its popular Caribbean Carnival yesterday.

The annual event is the largest and longest running cultural celebration in city outside the Preston Guild, attracting tens of thousands of visitors of all ages each year.

Preston Carribean Carnival parade.

It got under way at noon when the procession travelled from Moor Park, down Deepdale Road and around the Deepdale area, onto North Road and back to Moor Park Avenue. The main stage programme started at 1.30pm and went on to 7.30pm.

Tracey Harris, carnival chairperson, described it as “brilliant”. She said: “We’re up 2,000 on the audience we had last year and they’re still coming in.

“The procession went down very well, everybody enjoyed themselves.”

Carnival troupes and entertainers came from throughout the country, including Leeds, London, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tracey said the feedback was “positive”, adding; “There’s a really good vibe, a really good atmosphere.”

