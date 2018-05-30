CITY BUZZ: Battling it out to be Preston Caribbean Carnival royalty

Those wanting to be front and centre of Preston’s Caribbean Carnival will battle it out over the weekend as the procession’s King and Queen are chosen live in front of the city’s crowds.

The procession is lead by the King and Queen, with those wanting to become festival royalty competing entertaining crowds through dance and their extravagant costumes.

The showdown takes place on Saturday (June 2) from 12.30pm to 4pm live from the Flag Market.

The competition marks a 10-day countdown to the Caribbean carnival on Sunday, June 10, something organisers describe as “the biggest party in Preston” with crowds of around 17,000 expected to join in the fun.

“Celebrating the flamboyant and creative Caribbean culture within our city, it is a great free day out for all,” organisers say.

Headline acts include King Tubby and Dub Smugglers, featuring vocalist Kuntri Ranks.