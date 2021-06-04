The Preston pubs and bars showing Euro 2020 on the BIG screen

After so many 'years of hurt', will England finally bring home the UEFA trophy that has eluded them all these years?

And if so, where better to watch the Three Lions triumph than on the big screen, pint in hand with fellow fans at the pub?

The following pubs, bars and other venues have all confirmed that they will be showing the England matches live over the weeks to come.

Preston's Flag Market will also be transformed into a 'Fan Zone' with on-site bars where 500 supporters will gather to watch England on a huge screen.

*If we've missed your local pub out, and they have already said they are showing the games on the big screen, just let us know in the Facebook comments and we will add it to our list.

1. The Secret Garden Cocktail Bar Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1HT

2. The Northern Way Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED - 12 screens including one on the outside terrace (the 2 biggest screens are 82"). https://www.facebook.com/TheNorthernWayPreston/ for more details on booking a table, drinks offers etc.

3. The Adelphi Fylde Road, Preston PR1 7DP - The Adelphi will have a projector screen inside the pub as well as multiple large screen TVs throughout the inside and outdoor spaces. Visit their Facebook page to book your table - https://www.facebook.com/TheAdelphi/

4. The Roper Hall Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE - Two big screens and all the England games. You need to book in advance here - www.pubswithmore.co.uk/theroperhallpreston/welcome-back or visit their Facebook page for more details - https://www.facebook.com/TheRoperHall